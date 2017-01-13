Premiere: Phay, Kap G And GH Pancho Bid “Adios” To Obama And Brace For Trump

Atlanta-based rapper Phay recruits Kap G and GH Pancho for his latest Friday release “Adios”, an all-too familiar description of life for the “other” in present-day America. The trio of MCs, respectively of Palestinian and Mexican descent, come together in a climate where immigrants, black and brown folks, and women must brace themselves for the impending repercussions of a Donald Trump presidency.

“Adios is hella important to me for a few reasons. I wrote it during the presidential campaign. It was the beginning of Trump’s dangerous rhetoric about “building a wall” and keeping “illegal” immigrants out of the country, specifically Hispanic people,” says Phay, who grew up in Chicago. “Although I’m not Hispanic, I’ve always felt a connection with Latino culture.”

With Inauguration Day soon approaching, these fellas – byproducts of their parents’ blue collar, immigrant work ethic – issue an apt and timely message to our president-elect.

Expect Phay’s debut project Mama on Friday, Jan. 20, the same day as Trump’s inauguration day. Alongside Atlanta’s own Kap G, the project features Fat Trel, Kelechi and Young Dro. ‘Til then, spin “Adios”, exclusively on VIBE.com.