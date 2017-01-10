You might see Phylicia Rashad in Marvel’s highly-anticipated Black Panther film. According to Comicbook.com, Sterling K. Brown, who was recently announced as a cast member, slipped up and mentioned Rashad’s name during an interview with The Undefeated.

“I just worked with Chad [Boseman] on a film called Marshall, about Thurgood Marshall. He’s such a talented human being and a deep soul,” Brown said. “He’s the perfect personality to fully inhabit T’Challa. So, to rejoin him, and to work with Academy Award winners … to be with Michael B. Jordan after the incredible work he’s done in Creed. Danai Gurira, Phylicia Rashad, Forest Whitaker — like, it’s embarrassing.”

While Marvel has yet to make an official casting announcement (or denial) Brown’s mention of Rashad was reportedly edited out of the story.

But if the rumor holds true, Black Panther will re-team Rashad with director Ryan Coogler. The Emmy-nominated actress first worked with Coogler in 2015’s Creed.

