Pope Francis Welcomes Breastfeeding In Sistine Chapel: “Virgin Mary Nursed Jesus”

The Virgin Mary nursed Jesus. That’s why Pope Francis is totally cool with women publicly breastfeeding their babies, even in the most holiest of places.

READ: Pope Francis’ Christmas Card Features Two Baby Jesuses For A Reason

El Papa, at a ceremony at the Sistine Chapel on Sunday (Jan. 8), pontificated before a mass of families as he baptized some 30 babies. When he realized that some of the infants were turning finicky, he welcomed mothers to begin nursing if it was necessary, this according to The Washington Post.

“The ceremony is a little long, someone’s crying because he’s hungry. That’s the way it is,” he said during the celebration. “You mothers, go ahead and breastfeed, without fear. Just like the Virgin Mary nursed Jesus.”

READ: Pope Francis Drops A Rock-Pop Album

News of His Holiness’ pro-breastfeeding gesture comes months after he “endowed” all Catholic priests with the “power” to forgive abortion.