Daughter of RHOA’s Peter Thomas Ridiculed For Being Too Dark

Porshe Thomas, the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas, is the true definition of unbothered after a barrage of Instagram users criticized her for being “too dark.”

READ: Tea Time: The ‘RHOA’ Reunion Teaser Is A Real Emotional Roller Coaster

“While some of y’all been in my comments criticizing the blackness that is my belly and me during what shoulda been your holiday cheer, I been over here enjoying life, growing tiny humans, performing miracles and hopefully getting even blacker,” she wrote as the caption of an Instagram picture, in which she is holding her pregnant stomach and sipping from a tea mug. Thomas is due to have twins in a few weeks.

Some trolls commented on an earlier picture on Thomas’ page, where she can be seen lounging in a chair and proudly displaying her pregnant stomach in a bikini. One user wrote “Looks like someone took a sh** on a lawn chair and it baked for hours nasty looking thing” while another wrote “No disrespect but why her stomach so black?” Many were quick to defend Thomas, writing that her skin was a wonderful shade and that her beauty is shining through her.

“She is glowing with so much melanin and love inside her,” one user wrote.

READ: Teyana Taylor Blasts Porsha Williams Over #Unbothered Tees

Stay mad!