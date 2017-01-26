Premiere: CeeLo Green & Tone Trump Fight For The “Power”

CeeLo Green and rising Philly rapper Tone Trump have a powerful message to share with the youth — for all mankind actually. On their new collaboration aptly titled “Power,” the duo encourages all young black youth to reach for the stars. Whether it be in the classroom, boardroom or in the streets, they want the youngsters to seek the truth.

“Information is equality. And we can talk… as long as the conversation is about power,” says Cee Lo about the meaning of his ne song. “What I know for fact is my power, what you don’t know… is mine too.”

Tone added his own sentiments about the motivational new song. “As a young black American Muslim man from the streets I understand how important real POWER, honor and education is right now in our country,” says Tone about his inspiration for “Power.” “I want this song to inspire my people and give them great vibes during these trying times. That’s power!”

In addition to this collabo, CeeLo and Trump have a gang of material recorded in the stash. Don’t be surprised if we get to hear more projects from these creative minds this year.

