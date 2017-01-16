Premiere: Chica LaFresa Longs For Hope & Love On “Foreva”

The heart wants what the heart wants and in this case, newcomer Chica LaFresa wants “Forever” with a special someone.

With a mix of appreciation for the arts, the Dominican-born singer & songwriter opens up her soul on the vibrant track. Chica’s vocals are silky and sweet, as the musical love letter expresses her longing for a deeper connection to the one that holds her heart. The track is a light refresher with guitar riffs and sounds reminiscent of modern rhythm and blues. Speaking with VIBE via email, Chica explained how “Foreva” serves as a therapeutic love jam. “I felt so vulnerable when I wrote this song,” she said. “I found myself crying more than once — after I read the lyrics out loud I realized I had let out all these frustrations and replaced it with hope.”

Chica began her musical journey at a young age. Before attending a performing arts school, the singer was heavily invested into vocal legends like Celia Cruz and Lauryn Hill. With her grandmother serving as her spiritual guide, Chica found a way to blend family favorites to her taste in R&B. “Wherever she could book me, any program she could place me in – everywhere & anywhere” her bio explains. “When I was living with my grandmother, she played me all of these powerful love ballads — most of them in Spanish. It was a lot of Selena, Celia Cruz, Teodoro Reyes but when she wasn’t around I’d sneak some R&B into what I was listening to like Lauryn Hill, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, etc.”

Her upcoming EP titled Trippycitä, plays into some of Chica’s other interests like Mary Jane. Chica created her own line of cannabis that has a hint of honey. She’s also a student at Amy Poehler’s school of improv in New York, proving that her talent is just as unpredictable and inticing as love.

Listen to “Foreva” below.

