Premiere: Watch Mac Irv’s “Emotional” Video From His Debut Album, ‘Misfit’

Minneapolis bred artist http://www.twiter.com/Mac_Irv touches down on VIBE today with his debut album. Dubbed MISFIT, the project is lead by the buzzworthy tracks “Change,” “Oh God” and “Emotional”

With guest appearances by Tory Lanez, Prof and more, the newcomer hopes this LP will grab the ears of music lovers from all over the world. “I’m excited for this project I’ve been working on tirelessly for the last year to be heard by any and everyone who chooses to listen,” says the rapper/singer. “I’m hopeful it’ll give some insight on social issues on social issues, it’ll be something women can relate to and something just to turn up to”.

Formerly a basketball player at University of Minnesota, Mac Irv aka Lawrence McKenzie, traded in his basketball for a mic to pursue his musical dreams. He has also built a strong relationship with with the respected Rhymesayers collective.

Mac’s debut album definitely offers a proper introduction to his multi-faceted sound, merging Hip-Hop energy, mid west flavor, and strong lyrics. You can stream the project here.

Mac Irv’s Misfit tracklist

Intro ft. Coach Mckenzie

Change

Only For You ft. Ashley Dubose

Emotional

Misfit

Graduation

Do Better

Work Out

Kitchen ft. Tory Lanez

Wil’Out ft. Prof

Pull Up

Leave It At That

Oh God