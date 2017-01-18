Known for her proficient skills on the bass, singer-songwriter Nik West makes the rough times feel like quite alright with “Bottom of The Bottle.” With co-signs from Steven Tyler and Bootsy Collins and Lenny Kravitz, West shines as bright as her purple ringlets in the visuals for the track.

The Arizona native started playing the rhythm guitar at 13-years-old and found love with the bass in high school after listening to Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Starting Something.” After the release of her instrumental debut, Just In The Nik of Time the 20-somthing caught the attention of Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Glen Ballard and began working with the likes of John Mayer and eventually, Prince. With a talent that measures up to funk and rock’s greatest, West’s musical charm is undeniable as her lyrics and melodic voice blends perfectly with her radiant persona.

Speaking with VIBE via email, West says “Bottom Of The Bottle” isn’t as gloomy as it sounds. “But the song is about letting go of all of your worries, and instead of wondering why bad things happen, and instead of drowning yourself with the negative, don’t let hard times keep you down for long,” she said. “Live your life to the fullest and try to see the good in it all. Smile, whistle, sing, dance even if you’re “’at the bottom of the bottle.’”

In the colorful video, West dances around with her friends, blows bubbles out of plastic cigars and lives life to the fullest. There’s even a subtle homage to Prince, as she holds magazines that honor him before falling into her fly dream.

Groove to “Bottom Of The Bottle” below.

