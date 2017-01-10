Premiere: Rossi Rock And Saviorself Rise Above In “BELLY 17″

Emerging from the underside of San Diego, Rossi Rock returns with a fresh tune, and a new visual to boot. “Belly 17″, featuring fellow California rapper Saviorself, is an ode to the street disciple trying to make a way outside the drug and gang enterprise.

“We’re rising above the madness, taking a different approach in life to provide for family and friends avoiding the drug dealer and gang banging path we seen growing up,” Rossi tells us. “We on our BELLY sh*t.”

The Daniel Urbano Gonzalez-directed pic, inspired by the Hype Williams cult classic, Belly, finds the pair waxing poetics outside a tattoo shop in City Heights, neon lights galore. Check ‘em out, exclusively on VIBE.com.