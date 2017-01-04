There’s only 16 bittersweet days left until he says goodbye to the Oval Office, so President Barack Obama is pulling out his rolodex of high-profile stars to join him in the White House for a farewell dinner party that’s likely to be incredible.

The Washington Post reports that President Obama’s party will be taking place this Friday (Jan. 6) at the White House, and his close friends and major Democratic donors were invited to partake in the festivities.

Some of the stars the publication says may be in attendance are Jay Z and Beyonce, Usher, Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson and Stevie Wonder, just to name a few. POTUS spoke with People last month and revealed that they were planning to have a “big party” before they leave office, and with names like that, it can’t really get any bigger.

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will make only a few more public appearances before leaving office for good. Mr. Obama will be addressing the nation in his hometown of Chicago in a farewell address on Jan. 10, while Mrs. Obama will stop by The Tonight Show for a her last talk show interview on Jan. 11.

Please, please don’t go!