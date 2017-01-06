President Barack Obama shared his parting words for the nation he led for eight years in a lengthy farewell letter. In the note, the outgoing POTUS detailed the high points of his presidency, while also sharing some of his regrets as commander-in-chief.

“To my fellow Americans, Eight years ago, America faced a moment of peril unlike any we’d seen in decades,” the letter began with. Some of the peril Obama references includes the economic recession, the failing automotive industry and a severe lack of jobs.

“But in the depths of that winter, on January 20, 2009, I stood before you and swore a sacred oath,” he continued. “I told you that day that the challenges we faced would not be met easily or in a short span of time — but they would be met. And after eight busy years, we’ve met them — because of you.” He later writes about the positive aspects of the Affordable Health Care Act, or Obamacare.

“…another 20 million American adults know the financial security and peace of mind that comes with health insurance. Another three million children have gained health insurance. For the first time ever, more than ninety percent of Americans are insured — the highest rate ever.” The President also notes that our dependency on foreign oil has decreased by more than half, the high school graduation rate is more than 83 percent and that the poverty rate has fallen at the fastest rate in nearly 50 years.

Adversely, Obama also acknowledges some of the things he wishes he had more time to fix, such as enacting stricter gun safety measures, helping to create even more job benefits and passing “commonsense immigration reform.” Through the ups and downs, he assures that it was his pleasure to serve as our President, and that he has hopes of a brighter tomorrow when he leaves office.

“…as I prepare to pass the baton and do my part as a private citizen, I’m proud to say that we have laid a new foundation for America. A new future is ours to write. And I’m as confident as ever that it will be led by the United States of America — and that our best days are still ahead. Sincerely, Barack Obama.”

