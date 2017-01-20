Before President Barack Obama departs from the White House for the final time, he has a few orders of business to take care of. One included penning a heartfelt note thanking the American people for their service, while making him a better president. The letter was published yesterday, (Jan. 19) ahead of his note to incoming president, Donald Trump.

It’s been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

Obama wrote, “Before I leave my note for our 45th president, I wanted to say one final thank you for the honor of serving as your 44th,” Obama wrote. “Because all that I’ve learned in my time in office, I’ve learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.”

After highlighting many of the events that the country endured during the length of his term, Obama commemorated the letter by giving Americans hope for the future.

“I’ll be right there with you every step of the way. And when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We the People.’ ‘We shall overcome.’ Yes, we can.”

Read the entire letter from President Obama to the American people in its entirety below. Make sure you have some Kleenex on deck.

We are going to miss you, Barack.