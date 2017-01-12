President Obama has a list of things he must do before he leaves The White House, some of which will aide in the smooth transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump, and others to show his support to those who have supported him.

READ President Obama Thanks Michelle During Farewell Address Prompting Our Hearts To Melt Yet Again

Over the weekend, Obama acted as a groomsmen for White House trip director Marvin Nicholson’s wedding in Jacksonville, FL. Throughout his eight years in office, Nicholson has planned many trips for the president and often played cards with him aboard Air Force One and been his golf buddy. Obama, and the secret service members who all wore a black tuxedo to the ceremony, simply returned the favor.

READ Michelle Obama Thanks Her Mother For Her Success As First Lady On ‘The Tonight Show’

The Washington Post reports Nicholson married Helen Pajcic in a private home. Pajcic works on policy at the Department of Education in Florida. First Lady Michelle Obama didn’t make the trip, but Secretary of State John F. Kerry did attended the wedding.