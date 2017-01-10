Watch President Obama’s Farewell Address Live From Chicago
It’s the end of an era. President Obama took the stage at Chicago’s McCormick Place to deliver his farewell address Tuesday (Jan. 10).
So far, the commander in chief’s topics of discussion include jobs, race relations,immigration, terrorism, climate change, and overall tolerance.
