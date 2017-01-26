‘Pressing Matters’ Documentary Looks At The History Of Jamaica’s Record Industry

In a new documentary titled Pressing Matters, journalist Vivien Goldman looks at the once thriving vinyl industry and the history of reggae & dancehall in the culturally rich island of Jamaica. Goldman talks to local record shop owners, record collectors as well as artists who discuss the fall of Jamaica’s pressing plants — and the urgency to persevere its dying vinyl industry.

“It’s so important to realize how an industry that came from bottom up. It has no government support. It had no private sector support. In fact, this industry was looked at with disdain,” said Herbie Miller, of Jamaica Music Museum.

The 5 minute film also looks Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong pressing plant and the late singer’s recording studio.

Watch the Vinyl Factory film above, which was first published over at TThe Fader.