Queen Latifah just revealed some big news that’ll surely put a smile on your face this Friday afternoon (Jan. 13). While she made an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Thursday evening (Jan. 12), the acclaimed actress/artist said that the rebirth of the hit 90s sitcom, Living Single, might find a place on television yet again.

“We’re actually working on it,” she revealed after answering a viewer’s question on a potential reboot. “It’s not there yet but hopefully we can get it happening.” Host Andy Cohen questioned if the show will find a home on Netflix, to which the Set It Off actress said, “It depends, we’re still figuring all of that out.”

Part of the discussion also included the similarities between Living Single and another NBC hit show, Friends. Previously, Latifah spoke on the same outline that Friends took from the latter program during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“It was interesting because when Living Single came out, shortly thereafter Warren Littlefield who’s president of NBC, they asked him if he could have any of the new shows on television, which one would it be and he said Living Single,” she said. “It was in the newspaper, and the next thing you know here comes Friends which was an amazing show and they did a great job with it. If you’re going to rock it that’s the way to do it.”

The cult-classic followed the lives of six Black friends residing in Brooklyn and their relatable navigation through their relationships and careers. The show spanned five seasons from 1993-98, and starred Kim Fields, Erika Alexander, Kim Coles, John Henston, and T.C. Carson. Living Single was the brainchild of veteran television curator, Yvette Lee Browser, who went on to establish the UPN’s Half & Half.