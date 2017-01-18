With Donald Trump’s inauguration less than 48 hours away, Trump’s team has been frantically trying to land an A-List artist (or any artist) to perform. West coast rapper YG was up to the task, and for $400,000 would perform “F*ck Donald Trump.” The G.O.P never got back to him.

READ Questlove Defends Prince Tribute At Billboard Awards

However, after weeks of rumors it appears as if singer-songwriter Chrisette Michele has agreed to sing at the inauguration, much to the disapproval of many and by many we mean Black Twitter. According to the New York Daily News Wednesday, (Jan. 18) the deal was finalized for a week but kept a secret from the public for fear of backlash. Michele’s team became especially worried after Jennifer Holliday, who originally agreed to perform, endured harsh criticism.

READ Jennifer Holliday Is Reportedly Singing At Inauguration Celebration For Donald Trump

When word got out, many online began to question why the 34-year-old would want to participate in any of the inauguration activities, including Questlove who was willing to come out of his own pocket to ensure Michele doesn’t actually go through with her decision.

I’d pay Chrisette to NOT perform 😔 — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 18, 2017

Along with The Roots drummer, others on Twitter proceeded to read Chrisette Michele and add her name to the list of names on the canceled list.

Y’all talking about cancelling Chrisette Michele now like y’all didn’t let her last album debut at #72 on the charts. 😂 — Shane Ravello 🇹🇹 (@ShaneRavello) January 18, 2017

Chrisette Michele Jim Brown Steve Harvey Kanye West Added to the cancelled list pic.twitter.com/Sm335iGHjz — DKT (@darleneturner53) January 18, 2017

When black folks find out Chrisette Michele is sangin’ for Trump! pic.twitter.com/kzNQGSCHFN — E. Mo Black 😭 (@EmoNegro1) January 18, 2017

Is Chrisette Michele wrong for performing? Or can she do whatever she wants? Sound off!