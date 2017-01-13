R. Kelly On Inauguration Performance Rumors: “Simply Untrue”
Buzzfeed published an intelligence report earlier this week that alleges a Russian dossier dug up compromising evidence against President-elect Donald Trump, including news that involves prostitutes and “golden showers” at a hotel in Moscow.
READ: R. Kelly Plans To Release 35 More Chapters Of ‘Trapped In The Closet’
Twitter made several jokes at Trump’s expense and also brought R&B singer R. Kelly into the “Pee-Gate” hysteria. A 2002 video allegedly shows the musician engaging in sex with and urinating on an underage girl, and the Internet just loves connecting things.
The urine-related jokes sort of got out of hand when several tweets wrote that R. Kelly was “confirmed” to perform at the inauguration.
BREAKING: R. Kelly confirmed to perform at inauguration.
— Jonathan Torrens (@TorrensJonathan) January 11, 2017
Performers for Trump’s Inauguration…
- Jackie Evancho
– R. Kelly
– Scott Baio
– 5 Russian hookers on a bed
– Satan
– Tammy Lauren
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 12, 2017
This eventually led the Grammy-Award winner to deny that he would be performing at the upcoming Trump inauguration.
“Despite the rumors circulating online, R. Kelly will not be performing at this years inauguration ceremony,” a message from the musician said on Twitter. “Any reports stating otherwise are simply untrue.” He followed up with “End. Of. Story.”
Nice try, Internet.
READ: There’s Already A Petition To Remove R. Kelly From The Soulquarius Lineup
End.
Of.
Story. pic.twitter.com/jVjgpbMYr3
— R. Kelly (@rkelly) January 13, 2017