R. Kelly On Inauguration Performance Rumors: “Simply Untrue”

Buzzfeed published an intelligence report earlier this week that alleges a Russian dossier dug up compromising evidence against President-elect Donald Trump, including news that involves prostitutes and “golden showers” at a hotel in Moscow.

Twitter made several jokes at Trump’s expense and also brought R&B singer R. Kelly into the “Pee-Gate” hysteria. A 2002 video allegedly shows the musician engaging in sex with and urinating on an underage girl, and the Internet just loves connecting things.

The urine-related jokes sort of got out of hand when several tweets wrote that R. Kelly was “confirmed” to perform at the inauguration.

BREAKING: R. Kelly confirmed to perform at inauguration. — Jonathan Torrens (@TorrensJonathan) January 11, 2017

Performers for Trump’s Inauguration… - Jackie Evancho

– R. Kelly

– Scott Baio

– 5 Russian hookers on a bed

– Satan

– Tammy Lauren — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 12, 2017

This eventually led the Grammy-Award winner to deny that he would be performing at the upcoming Trump inauguration.

“Despite the rumors circulating online, R. Kelly will not be performing at this years inauguration ceremony,” a message from the musician said on Twitter. “Any reports stating otherwise are simply untrue.” He followed up with “End. Of. Story.”

Nice try, Internet.

