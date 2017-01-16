Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, also known as Rae Sremmurd, brought their energy and their hit-song “Black Beatles” to the Ellen DeGeneres Show today (Jan. 16).

READ: #MannequinChallenge: Rae Sremmurd Goes Into Freeze Mode For The Internet’s Latest Viral Craze

The theme for the wildly-popular “Mannequin Challenge” topped the charts for six straight weeks in 2016 and became the first number-one single for both The Brothers Sremm and their collaborator, Gucci Mane.

The duo got the audience to remain still for the beginning of the song, a nod to the viral sensation, before they all went wild during their vibrant performance. They also made sure to have a little fun with Ellen by taking a few selfies during the set. Needless to say, they brought an all-out party to the daytime television show.

READ: Thanks To The Mannequin Challenge Craze, Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” Is The Number One Song In The Country

Check out the full performance below.