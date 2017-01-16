A Real Crowd Pleaser: Rae Sremmurd Brings “Black Beatles” To ‘Ellen’
Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, also known as Rae Sremmurd, brought their energy and their hit-song “Black Beatles” to the Ellen DeGeneres Show today (Jan. 16).
The theme for the wildly-popular “Mannequin Challenge” topped the charts for six straight weeks in 2016 and became the first number-one single for both The Brothers Sremm and their collaborator, Gucci Mane.
The duo got the audience to remain still for the beginning of the song, a nod to the viral sensation, before they all went wild during their vibrant performance. They also made sure to have a little fun with Ellen by taking a few selfies during the set. Needless to say, they brought an all-out party to the daytime television show.
Check out the full performance below.
.@RaeSremmurd was sremazing. https://t.co/4pXg9z8WXK pic.twitter.com/nLCuiBYISA
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 16, 2017