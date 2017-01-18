Rae Sremmurd is riding this “Black Beatles” wave to the end. Fresh off of their live appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week, the rap duo hopped on a flight to France to appear on the TMC network. But not only did Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi perform their viral single, they also delivered a hilarious weather forecast.

In the clip, French hosts introduced Rae Sremmurd before the camera shifted to the group, who were standing in front of a green screen. As the effects started rolling, the two began throwing out different weather conditions. “In the morning, be careful of snowfall of the frost on the east,” Swae Lee stated as a translator interpreted for him. “In the afternoon, the wind is still blowing over the country. The weather is so sunny. It’s a beautiful day. Go outside,” Slim Jxmmi chimed in, while doing a funny dance move. The two proceeded to update people on the temperature and other conditions to look out for before signing off for the day. “The lower is… in negative eight degrees due to the raining of Donald Trump heads all over the coast,” Slim Jxmmi said.

Rae Sremmurd concluded their appearance on the French network by performing “Black Beatles” and “Swang” for the live audience. Thanks to the #MannequinChallenge that flooded social media for at least a month or so, Rae earned a number one hit for “Black Beatles.” So it’s safe to say the boys should stick to the making the hits and leave the weather forecasts to real forecasters.