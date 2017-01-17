Raekwon Unveils Album Cover & Release Date For ‘The Wild’

Last week (Jan. 12), Raekwon celebrated his 47th birthday by igniting the hype for his forthcoming studio album. A couple months back, Rae confirmed that he officially wrapped up production on seventh LP called The Wild. The Chef took to Instagram to talk about the meaning behind his solo LP by revealing the unique album cover, which was crafted by British illustrator and Concept Artist Dan Lish.

“This LP is filled with a lot of excitement ….blood sweat and tears,” Raekwon said in his caption. “This project was designed for the culture of rap to know ain’t a dam thing change since the beginning of my career.”

The Wu-Tang Clan veteran also revealed that his upcoming album will drop during the peak of the spring on March 10th. Raekwon’s seventh studio album The Wild is the follow-up to the Staten Island’s previous full-length project Fly International Luxurious Art, which dropped in 2015. Are you ready for the Chef’s next body of work?

Here you go YALL. My 7th masterpiece ….this LP is filled with alot of excitement ….blood sweat and tears. This project was designed for the culture of rap to know aint a dam thing change since the beginning of my career. The title is called ” THE WILD…! ” with all the shit thats goin on today ……this title rolled off my tongue like alkaline water in the bloodstream. I must say YALL GON LOVE THIS CLASSIC. !!! GUARANTEED ….THE ILLUSTRATIONS COME FROM A CREATIVE AND RESPECTED ARTIST NAME @Danlish1……he so dope ….we got together and created this. Feel free yall to let me know what you think. I never hate on opinions..trusss. thanks to the fans im still throwing my darts with integrity !!!! 1

