Reebok & Kendrick Lamar Revamp The Classic ‘Club C’ Sneaker

Kendrick Lamar and Reebok’s game-changing relationship has impacted his fans and sneakerheads not familiar with his music in the same way. Since they first collaborated in 2015, the TDE rapper has designed several stylish sneakers from the Red & Blue Classic Leathers to the Paperwhite Ventilators.

A few months back, fans set their calendars when they found out the release date for the final pair of K. Dot’s “Red and Blue” collection. Reebok tapped Lamar to design a brand new Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C Capsule. Kendrick reimagined the iconic Club C tennis shoe into an abstract work of work that encourages everyone to think deeper about the overall message behind the sneaker.

CREDIT: M&C Saatchi

“Now more than ever it is important for individuals to come together as one,” Lamar said in a press release. “This sneaker represents that call for unity and equality, while also pushing people to look beneath the surface and uncover the hidden messages. This is something I try to do with my music, and now here with the Club C.”

The “Levitate” lyricist used acid-washed denim and dash heel elements to reciprocate his mysterious personality with a black-and-white pattern to represent equality within society and unity. Kendrick’s kicks also has purposefully hidden branding, which is strategically placed on the tongue’s interior to represent anonymity — and to encourage people to look beyond the surface and to think for themselves.

The TDE Club C sneakers will be releaesd on Jan. 13 and will be available at your local Footaction, Jimmy Jazz, and of course online on Reebok’s website.