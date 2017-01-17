According to reports, Donald Trump’s approval rating is at a historic low for an incoming president. The CNN/ORC poll released Tuesday (Jan. 17) shows that 53 percent of Americans view Trump unfavorably, and of that 53 percent is Rep. Maxine Waters. (D-Calif.) The seasoned congresswoman held nothing back during her interview with MSNBC’s Tamron Hall, and ranted off a plethora of reasons why she doesn’t like, honor nor respect the president elect.

Rep. Waters on Trump: “I don’t honor him. I don’t respect him, and I don’t want to be involved with him.” https://t.co/WRLNsw71Jt — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 17, 2017

“Well let me just tell you, after I discovered who Trump is in the way that he conducted himself, I was never going to go to the inauguration,” Waters said. “I never planned, I never contemplated even going near any of those activities or those events. I don’t like the way he has mislead people, the way he has lied. I don’t like the way he has disparaged folks. I don’t like the way he has mimicked and mocked a disabled man.”

The disabled man Waters speaks of is New York Times journalist Serge Kovaleski. While Trump claims he didn’t make fun of the handicapped reporter, video footage shows otherwise. The president-elect took to Twitter to deny the allegations after Meryl Streep was honored at the Golden Globes, and called out Trump for his distasteful behavior.

Prior to her interview, Waters made it known she’s not attending any inauguration activities.

I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn’t waste my time. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) January 15, 2017

The congresswoman ended her rant leaving no room for doubt about her true feelings.”I don’t honor him. I don’t respect him and I don’t want to be involved with him.”