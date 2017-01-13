Drop Everything And Watch Residente’s NSFW “Somos Anormales” Visual

Residente is sure to command attention with his latest music video. On Friday (Jan. 13), the Puerto Rican emcee dropped the NSFW visual for “Somos Anormales (We Are Abnormal),” the first offering from his upcoming album inspired by his ancestry.

Set in Madrid, the rapper’s directorial debut features the likes of John Leguizamo, Leonor Watling and Oscar Jaenada in a graphic telling of the common ground between mankind.

“The usage of the word ‘abnormal’ allowed me to break the negative connotation of the word and make it into an inclusive term. If there is something we all have in common, it’s that we’re all different,” Residente said in a statement.

Beyond the explicit images of human conception and war, the takeaway is not all that shocking. “We’re more similar than we think,” he continued. “We divide ourselves into two big social groups: the clean ones or the ones who have the power and the dirty ones that don’t have a lot. Everything was born out of a fight and from then on the struggle has continued.”

Watch the video here: