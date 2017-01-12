Can Fans Expect New Music From Rich The Kid And Kendrick Lamar?

1484168283_b98e98dbd5b9030d6c177f7057d07ef2
CREDIT: Instagram/richthekid

The young star and the veteran are reportedly working on music for the people.

READ: Even As A 22-Year Old, Kendrick Lamar Was Sagacious

Rich The Kid and Kendrick Lamar were spotted in the studio cooking up some heat for the streets. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Rich shared a photo via Instagram to his one million followers that show him and K. Dot together with the caption, “Blessed to work with Kendrick Lamar lastnite legendary way … yea dat way.” Looks like the two have something major on the way and we’re anticipating the feature just as much as you are.

Are you excited to hear new music from Rich The Kid and TDE’s own Kendrick Lamar?

READ: DMX And Swizz Beatz Bring Back The Ruff Ryders Energy On "Bane Is Back"

Tags: kendrick lamar, Music, Rich The Kid, studio
0