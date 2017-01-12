Can Fans Expect New Music From Rich The Kid And Kendrick Lamar?

The young star and the veteran are reportedly working on music for the people.

Rich The Kid and Kendrick Lamar were spotted in the studio cooking up some heat for the streets. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Rich shared a photo via Instagram to his one million followers that show him and K. Dot together with the caption, “Blessed to work with Kendrick Lamar lastnite legendary way … yea dat way.” Looks like the two have something major on the way and we’re anticipating the feature just as much as you are.

Blessed to work wit Kendrick Lamar lastnite legendary way .. yea dat way 🔥😳🌊 #itsontheway #forthebirds #boiyallintrouble A photo posted by Rich The Kid (@richthekid) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:17am PST

Kendrick Lamar & Rich The Kid in the studio pic.twitter.com/K3NhTEfPK8 — Sweeterman (@vimtopapi) January 11, 2017

Are you excited to hear new music from Rich The Kid and TDE’s own Kendrick Lamar?

