On MLK Day, the national holiday in which Americans honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., comedian Rob Schneider thought it would be appropriate to explain to Rep. John Lewis about the teachings of the slain civil rights leader.

Rep. Lewis. You are a great person. But Dr. King didn’t give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 16, 2017

Schneider, known for his films such as Deuce Bigalow Male Gigalow and his role in Adam Sandler’s The Waterboy interjected himself into the conversation, which erupted on social media after the civil rights icon said he didn’t view president-elect as a legitimate due to Russia’s involvement in the election. After Trump responded to Lewis, many online and on both sides of the political aisle spoke out against Trump.

However, the audacity of Schneider to try and correct Lewis on MLK Day rubbed many people the wrong way, and brought to mind the wise words from sage Miami poet William Leonard Roberts II, better known to the world as Rick Ross when he said “You wasn’t with me shooting in the gym.”

.@RobSchneider don’t whitesplain mlk to the man who literally sat at the table with mlk pic.twitter.com/oAg4VqlEb4 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 16, 2017

*sees Rob Schneider trending* RIP Rob Schneider *reads that he’s alive and whitesplaining civil rights to John Lewis* RIP Rob Schneider — #MamoudouNDiaye ✊🏾 (@MamoudouNDiaye) January 16, 2017

somebody revive rob schneider’s career so we can cancel it again — Hippobottomus (@brownlashon) January 16, 2017

Word to the wise, correcting, explaining or even offering your opinion about Dr. King to someone who actually worked with Dr. King just isn’t the wave.