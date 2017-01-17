Rob Schneider Deemed It Fitting To Explain Dr. King To John Lewis On MLK Day

CREDIT: Getty Images

On MLK Day, the national holiday in which Americans honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., comedian Rob Schneider thought it would be appropriate to explain to Rep. John Lewis about the teachings of the slain civil rights leader.

Schneider, known for his films such as Deuce Bigalow Male Gigalow and his role in Adam Sandler’s The Waterboy interjected himself into the conversation, which erupted on social media after the civil rights icon said he didn’t view president-elect as a legitimate due to Russia’s involvement in the election. After Trump responded to Lewis, many online and on both sides of the political aisle spoke out against Trump.

However, the audacity of Schneider to try and correct Lewis on MLK Day rubbed many people the wrong way, and brought to mind the wise words from sage Miami poet William Leonard Roberts II, better known to the world as Rick Ross when he said “You wasn’t with me shooting in the gym.”

 

Word to the wise, correcting, explaining or even offering your opinion about Dr. King to someone who actually worked with Dr. King just isn’t the wave.

