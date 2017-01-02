Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence After Devastating Loss To Amanda Nunes

Although she has been on the right side of some of the quickest UFC fights, Ronda Rousey found herself defeated in her last championship bout. On Friday (Dec. 30) Amanda Nunes took on and took out Ronda Rousey in a stunning 48-second span to secure the women’s bantamweight title, before a sold-out crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

READ: Ronda Rousey Contemplates Suicide After Her Loss To Holly Holm

After an upset against Holly Holm in the second round at UFC 193, Rousey believed she was ready to make a strong comeback against Nunes, but fell short. Rousey, who was 12-2 prior to her back-to-back defeats, reconsiders her future in the sport as she breaks silence with a statement issued to ESPN:

I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me. Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda. I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.

READ: UFC’s Amanda “Lioness” Nunes First Openly Gay Champion