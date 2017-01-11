Ronda Rousey has been trying to keep a low profile ever since her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes at the UFC 207 on Dec. 31, but it’s been nearly impossible to do that after people managed to harass her at her own home. The MMA fighter’s residence was vandalized on Monday evening (Jan. 9), according to reports.

Rousey’s Venice Beach, California home was spray painted, although the writing was illegible and didn’t appear to directly address Rousey or her loss, according to the Daily Mail. The person or persons responsible for the crime have not been caught, but could face felony charges for vandalism, according to officials.

The latest incident definitely adds more stress to Rousey’s load. The fighter is still trying to recover from her defeat at the UFC 207, in which the match was called on a techinical knockout in the first 48 seconds. Following the match, Rousey took to Instagram, where she shared a quote in reference to her loss.

“And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” the post read. While the verdict is still out on whether she will return to the ring or throw in the towel for good, the fighter also released an official statement through ESPN, stating that she needed “to take some time to reflect and think about the future.”