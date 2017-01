Sampha enjoyed much success in 2016 with collaborations with stars Frank Ocean, Kanye West and an appearance on Solange’s A Seat At The Table.

The London native’s debut album is scheduled to be released early next month (Feb. 3). With no guest features, he looks to bring his dramatic soul sound on the much anticipated 10-track project. This week, he kicked it off with the new single “(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano.” Within the song, which he has played live multiple times, Sampha gets reflective about the piano he had in his London home since he was three — and his loving mother.

this song is dedicated to my mother binty sisay. the more time that passes, the more i see the extent of her love for me. pic.twitter.com/yHuidtgNnW — Sampha (@sampha) January 11, 2017

The buzzing artist will be making his second appearance on late night American television this Friday (Jan. 13) on The Tonight Show. Before embarking on his world tour, the Young Turks artist will also be making stops in Chicago, Washington D.C. and NYC in early February (6-9), then returning to California for his first Coachella performance in April.

Stream the euphonious single above, and make sure to pick up Process next month!