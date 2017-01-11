One would assume if your father is leader of the free world you’d be allowed to skip school once in a while. One would also assume if your father is giving his final address to the nation as Commander-In-Chief, that would be a good enough excuse to stay out a little late on a school night. But if your parents are Barack and Michelle Obama, sorry Sasha, your studies come first.

During President Obama’s farewell address in Chicago Tuesday night, (Jan. 10) it wasn’t lost upon viewers the youngest Obama wasn’t in attendance. Pretty soon, the hashtag #WhereIsSasha began to trend.

But for real, where is Sasha Obama? pic.twitter.com/NmxOXkBBqp — Tammi LaTela (@TLaTela) January 11, 2017

White House officials caught wind of it, and notified outles the 15-year-old stayed behind in D.C. to study for an exam she has today. (Jan.11) The move, considered by many to be a demonstration of good parenting, didn’t stop Twitter from inserting a few jokes about Sasha’s absence.

Sasha Obama missed her dad’s historic farewell speech because she had an exam. Wow. Priorities are right. No sense of entitlement. — Jim (@Jimparedes) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama:”Can I get Tuesday night off, my dad is giving his farewell speech”

Manager:”Only if you can find someone to cover your shift” — Celine Besman (@CelineBesman) January 11, 2017

Apparently Sasha Obama missed the Farewell Address because she was studying for an exam. Major respect, girl. #dedication#ImWithSasha — Liz Gil (@LizCGil) January 11, 2017

Ha! Good luck on your exam, Sasha, but we’re pretty sure you’re going to kill it.