The rebirth of ABC’s stacked night, affectionately know as TGIT to the shows’ fans, will experience a shift in schedule.

The Hollywood Reporter states that given ABC’s forthcoming special on the pre-inauguration festivities that’ll take place on Jan. 19, Thursday night shows Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder will premiere at the end of the month (Jan. 26). The actual inauguration event will happen on Jan. 20.

READ: Viola Davis Finally Gets Her Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Titled America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington, the 20/20 special will most likely take a look at the Trumps’ past, present, and what lies ahead when they move into the White House in the near future. This will also mark the end of a historic era for the Obamas, who are in the beginning stages of transitioning out of their lives on the nation’s biggest stage.

In a past interview with Vogue, First Lady Michelle Obama states her family’s time has come to exit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “I think our democracy has it exactly right: two terms, eight years. It’s enough,” she said. “Because it’s important to have one foot in reality when you have access to this kind of power. The nature of living in the White House is isolating.”