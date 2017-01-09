Perfect Timing: Sean Kingston Releases New Song, “Pocket Watching”

Sean Kingston is one of Soulja Boy’s last true friends in the rap game. While rappers like Bow Wow have distanced themselves from SB since his rash of “beefs,” the Florida bred singer is still down with the kid.

However, it’s clear that Sean is not interested in getting involved with any senselessness feuds — even after Chris Brown dragged his name into his problems with Soulja.

Instead of getting down and dirty, Sean has answered back with a new song. From one listen, you’ll realize that fighting is not on his agenda.

