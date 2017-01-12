Selena Gomez Makes Out With The Weeknd And Loses A Celebrity Friend

With the new year setting in, it’s always a great time to start with new relationships. After photos surfaced of Selena Gomez making out with The Weeknd, dating rumors have spiraled.

READ: Selena Gomez Becomes The New Face Of Coach For $10 Million

E! News reports the “Starboy” singer has had a crush on Gomez for quite a while now. The two went out for a romantic dinner at L.A. hotspot, Giorgio Baldi. A source claims that the duo were extremely happy together: “They were there for three hours! Just the two of them.” While waiting for Abel’s driver, the pair was caught displaying some serious PDA.

This isn’t the first time the new year brings about an unexpected couple. After dating rumors surfaced of J.Lo and Drake dating, it was the topic of a global conversation that produced endless hilarious memes.

And in both of their respective situations, there is the ex-lover who unfollows the new girl on social media. As Rihanna unfollowed J.Lo after rumors surfaced, so did ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid stop being IG friends with the “Hands To Myself” singer. Gomez may not be tight with Hadid, but she is allegedly good friends with the supermodel’s older sister, Gigi.

READ: Selena Gomez Breaks Hiatus With Emotional AMAs Speech

Social media is in support of the new found couple. Twitter commented on how happy Gomez appears. A hashtag celebrating the couple has already been created: #Selenabel. Does this mean a fantastic music collabo between the two is on its way? Only time will tell.

So The Weeknd wasn’t referring to Selena Quintanilla in “Party Monster”, but to Selena Gomez!?!?! #selenabel #noway — Martha Alarcón (@SailorMartyG) January 12, 2017

selena gomez & the weeknd are a thing, 2017 is full of surprises — alex lange (@alexmlange) January 11, 2017

selenabel will replace jelena, of course. — Noni Setianingsih (@nonni_sn) January 12, 2017