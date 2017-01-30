Serena Williams set the Australian Open record with her 23rd grand slam win.

After her latest win over her sister Venus in the final on Saturday (Jan 28), there isn’t much left in Tennis for the Compton native to accomplish. Shoot, even Air Jordan blessed the 35-year-old with her own signature pink Air Jordan I.

READ: Serena Williams Beats Venus In Australian Open, Makes History With 23rd Grand Slam Title

In her honor, VIBE dug around Youtube to be bring back Serena’s forgotten cameo in Memphis Bleek’s “Do MY” music video. A blonde-braided, teenage Serena throttled JAY Z in a tennis match scene from the video. You defintely remember Serene’s more recent appearance in Beyonce’s “Sorry” video, but the Williams sister was down way before Queen Bey ran the music game.

CREDIT: Giphy

READ: Serena And Venus Advance, Setting Up For All-Williams Australian Open Final

CREDIT: YouTube

They don’t do videos like they used to, but that’s a story for another time. Just appreciate this blast from the past with the Roc-A-Fella Records’ video below — which included a Lisa Leslie cameo and Hov in an oversized Knicks jersey. Everyone’s O.G. bae, Meagan Good, even made an appearance.

CREDIT: Giphy

Do my ladies run this? #MondayMemories