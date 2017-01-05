Last week, a Facebook Live post of a suspected shoplifter with a pot in her leggings caught the attention of many for several reasons. From the strange reluctance of the alleged suspect to the overzealous Ikea loss prevention team, everyone involved needed a hug or two. Now, police have shared more details behind the incident.

The Riverfront Times reports the woman with love for frying pans and athleisure was identified as Sierra Coleman, of St. Louis, Mo. The 28-year-old was seen at a local Ikea Dec. 30 using a bag and bed sheets to cover herself from the waist down. After a loss prevention employee had noticed the pan sticking out her pants, a security guard stopped Coleman in the parking lot where she was restrained for several minutes.

CREDIT: Facebook

What’s not seen in the video below is a claim that Coleman bit the security guard, explaining his need to hold her in the aggressive position. Recorded by a passerby and uploaded to Facebook Live, another user named Dani Rosemary shared the video, causing its popularity. Coleman was arrested and charged with theft under $500 and assault in the third degree. It’s not known if the Ikea employees were charged since Coleman claimed they were overly aggressive with her before and after she had mentioned she was pregnant.

Coleman will have to return to court for outstanding charges from 2008, two for forgery and one for fraud.

Take a look at the video below.

