With the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump a week away, Snoop Dogg is locked and loaded with jokes for any rapper who drops a verse at the ceremony.

For weeks, reports have surfaced about the difficulty Trump’s team has faced in finding A-list performers for the ceremony. Those who refused to perform included Elton John, Charlotte Church, Celine Dion and Garth Brooks. British soul singer Rebecca Ferguson said she would consider accepting Trump’s invite if she can perform the classic Nina Simone track, “Strange Fruit.” Snoop Dogg wasn’t given the invite, but he’s made it clear he isn’t a fan of Trump’s.

On Tuesday (Jan. 10), the West Coast icon took to Instagram to provide any rapper with plenty of slander if they decide to perform for Trump.

“Which one of your jigaboo a** n****s going to do it?” Snoop said while wearing funky shades. “I’m waiting for you to do so I can roast the f*** out of you.” The rapper shared his thoughts just before his latest event with Tanqueray Gin. The 2015 partnership was inspired by company’s love for Snoop’s 1993 single, “Gin and Juice.” Through their partnership, signature cocktails are made on behalf of Snoop’s personality like the Tanqueray No. TEN ‘Laid Back.’

Snoop also knows a little something on roasting. In 2011, the rapper dropped plenty of jokes on celebrities during “The Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump.” “Donald’s saying he wants to run for president and move into the White House. Why not?” Snoop said. “It wouldn’t be the first time you’ve pushed a black family out of their home. “He also said to Trump, “I wish I had half your money, but for that you need a 20-year-old’s pu**y and a divorce lawyer.”

