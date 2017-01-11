Since 1989, The Simpsons have been a staple of American television, with many celebrities having been featured on the animated series. For the one-hour premiere for Season 28, Homer has become the biggest hip-hop stars in Springfield, and receives help from a few stars.

For the Sunday, Jan. 19th episode, Snoop Dogg, Academy-Award nominee Taraji P. Henson, RZA and Common all stop through to give Homer a few pointers on how to navigate these hip-hop streets.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

From the 30-second clip, it looks like Homer gets an invite to a A-list party where a plethora of unexplainable events take place, and a few unscrupulous figures bring about “drama” to the show. By no means is this the first time any musicians has appeared on the comedy. Pharrell Williams headed to Springfield shortly after rocking his Vivienne Westwood hat that took on a life of its own in 2015. Other artists who have appeared on The Simpsons include 50 Cent, Barry White, and Ludacris

Check out the teaser below.