Trust Us: Social Worker Joey Gallant’s Obama Tribute Is Amazing

President Obama’s final speech as the Potus is finally upon us. Tonight (Jan 10), our beloved prez will address the nation one last time before The Apprentice guy takes office. That’s probably a sign that the end times are near, but don’t give up hope yet, good people.

We have to remain positive and optimistic about the future, despite that uneasy feeling in the pit of your gut right now. Lucky for us, there are talented folks like Joey Gallant to the rescue. He’s a Kansas City social worker by day and lowkey R&b superstar by night.

Just take one listen to his new Obama tribute and tell me you don’t agree.

