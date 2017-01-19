Sofia Vergara has teamed up with longtime business partner Luis Balaguer and former Fox Television Studios president Emiliano Calemzuk to drive Latino content to the forefront of media.

According to Variety, the trio have launched a digital media company titled Raze in the effort to produce scripted and unscripted projects across multiple platforms for a burgeoning demographic. “We realized the best thing to do would create a company for both traditional and digital media, and over time give the audience following all this talent one destination,” said Calemzuk. “We want to turn that connection from just being a sporadic, social-media-driven one to a content-driven one.”

With Univision’s Su Nombre Era Dolores, la Jenn Que Yo Conocí (Her Name was Dolores, the Jenn I Knew) on their roster, the startup is prepping to introduce additional television shows to the world—including a series on the life of reggaeton heavyweight, Don Omar.

“The Hispanic experience in the U.S. is so broad—you can’t define it as one narrow genre,” Calemzuk continued, while noting that Raze is grounded in creativity and other aspirational storytelling themes. “As with anything in the digital space, we want to iterate and double down on things where we find our stride.”

Vergara, who took home “Favorite Comedic TV Actress” at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday (Jan. 18), recently fell under fire for deliberately butchering her accent at the 2017 Golden Globes. Yet, as the world’s highest-paid actress on television, the Modern Family star is unarguably in a position to use her profile to create opportunities for Latinos in entertainment.

