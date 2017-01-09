There Was Nothing Funny About Sofia Vergara’s Golden Globes “Joke”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS
CREDIT: Getty Images

The joke was on Sofia Vergara at the Golden Globes, Sunday night (Jan. 8). The Modern Family actress stunned viewers at home when she followed through with a crass joke while introducing this year’s Misses Golden Globes of all things.

READ: Meryl Streep Likens Immigration To Hollywood: “If You Kick Us Out, You’ll Have Nothing To Watch”

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an anal tradition,” Vergara said. “I didn’t mean … they have an anus tradition. They have a tradition that they do every year of choosing a second-generation performer to assist in the presentation of the awards.”

While the Colombian star’s presence in entertainment should be a win for her culture, her decision to comply with stereotypes attached to Latin America throughout her career is an ever-extending loss, and the fact that producers are pushing out content that makes a woman a laughing stock because of her native tongue reveals just how far Hollywood has yet to go.

READ: Tracee Ellis Ross Makes History With Golden Globe Win

What’s representation if it’s not done right? Here’s what the Internet had to say:

Tags: Golden Globes, News, Sofia Vergara
0