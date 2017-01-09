The joke was on Sofia Vergara at the Golden Globes, Sunday night (Jan. 8). The Modern Family actress stunned viewers at home when she followed through with a crass joke while introducing this year’s Misses Golden Globes of all things.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an anal tradition,” Vergara said. “I didn’t mean … they have an anus tradition. They have a tradition that they do every year of choosing a second-generation performer to assist in the presentation of the awards.”

While the Colombian star’s presence in entertainment should be a win for her culture, her decision to comply with stereotypes attached to Latin America throughout her career is an ever-extending loss, and the fact that producers are pushing out content that makes a woman a laughing stock because of her native tongue reveals just how far Hollywood has yet to go.

What’s representation if it’s not done right? Here’s what the Internet had to say:

Sofia Vergara. Please just stop it. Enough with the stereotype. Turn it off. Thanks #GoldenGlobes — Fanny Veliz (@fannyveliz) January 9, 2017

I wish we could live in a world where Sofia Vergara doesn’t have to CONSTANTLY MOCK HERSELF IN ORDER TO EXIST — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) January 9, 2017

Award show writers be like: “Sofia Vergara is presenting? Cool! Let’s make fun of her accent.” It is TIRED AF. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) January 9, 2017

Sofia Vergara could do so much good for Latinos…but nah…white people love funny accents 🙄 — Norberto Briceño (@NorbertoBriceno) January 9, 2017