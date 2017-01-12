Solange Knowles’ Struggle To Pick Which Selena Song Is Better Is Too Real

There’s no denying the many hits Selena Quintanilla has had. It comes as no surprise, then, that Solange Knowles shares the same struggle we do, and that’s having to decide which Selena song is the better one. The Seat At The Table artist was tasked with choosing specifically between “No Me Queda Mas” or “I Could Fall In Love”, in a sit-down with her sister Beyoncé for Interview magazine.

READ: Solange Talks Similarities Between Master P And Her Father In Q&A With Beyonce

“BEYONCÉ: ‘No Me Queda Más’ or ‘I Could Fall in Love’? SOLANGE: This is so unfair! ‘No Me Queda Más.’”

Either one would’ve been a good choice to be honest. Knowles’ decision to go with “No Me Queda Mas” shows how much of a “ride or die” fan she truly is. This is not the first time the “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer revealed how much she loved the late Queen of Tejano. Back in 2013, Knowles performed “I Could Fall In Love” while on tour. Queen Bey, also a fan of hers, admitted to People magazine back in 2007, that she listens to Selena “all the time.”

READ: MAC To Relaunch Selena’s Makeup Collection Just In Time For The New Year

Take a look, below, at Solange performing “I Could Fall In Love”, as well as Beyoncé singing her 2009 hit, “Irreplaceable”, in Spanish.