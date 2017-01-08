It’s been nearly two months since Donald Trump was elected president and reportedly he’s struggling to find a performer for his inauguration. However, the restaurant Busboys and Poets is launching an alternate Inauguration called the Peace Ball, and has secured a pretty impressive line up. The most recent performer to be added to the bill, is none other than Solange.

The substitute celebration is being described as a “gathering to celebrate the accomplishments and successes of the past 4 years,” particularly in regards to marriage equality, health care, and criminal justice reform (although we have quite a ways to go in that department.) Solange will join a guest list of distinguished speakers, artists, and activists such as Angela Davis, Danny Glover, Van Jones, Melissa Harris-Perry and The Color Purple author, Alice Walker.

Meanwhile, president elect Trump is still having trouble landing A-list talent to perform at the official political event. Notable artists such as Sir Elton John, Celine Dion, and others have declined from taking the gig, forcing the campaign to look elsewhere. So far, Trump has solidified performances from America’s Got Talent singer Jackie Evancho, and some of the Radio City Rockettes, because not even the country’s most synchronized team were able to stick together in honor of Trump. The Voice artist Rebecca Ferguson also vowed to perform, on the condition that she could sing Nina Simone’s rendition of “Strange Fruit.” made famous by Billie Holiday. It’s still unclear whether she has officially been added to the roster though.

The Peace Ball will kick off Jan. 19, just one day before Trump’s Inauguration. At least we know where we won’t be on Jan. 20.