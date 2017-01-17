Sorry, guys; it’s another Soulja Boy story. For reasons we cannot explain, Soulja Boy dropped a diss track titled “Hit Em With The Draco,” taking shots at his foe Chris Brown and other known enemy 50 Cent. But the track isn’t only a diss, it’s also a new dance number.

Soulja turned in the ‘Crank That’ for the ‘Draco.’ On the two-minute single, he leads into the chorus, chanting “hit em with the draco.” The “draco” that Soulja speaks of, refers to a mini AK-47, the same weapon the rapper allegedly used to shoot some one with. As the song progresses, he then proceeds to discuss how he is going to knock Chris Brown out. “Hit ‘em with the draco two times / Stand in the box, I jab I jab / I’ma knock out Chris Brown / Lot of money on my neck/Riding round with a check,” he raps.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t stop there. Soulja also points his aim at 50 Cent, taking jabs at the Power star’s financial woes. “Ayy 50 Cent what you talking about? / You made all that money off Vitamin Water and then filed for bankruptcy / You know I’ma knock Chris Brown out when I see him,” he adds. Soulja’s beef with 50 supposedly stems from the time the G-Unit rapper posted a number of videos on Instagram, making fun of Soulja Boy.

The rapper’s diss track comes only one week after Mike Tyson — Chris Brown’s supposed trainer — released “If You Show Up,” a single taking shots at Soulja. While Soulja claims that his beef with CB dates all the way back to 2009, after the singer’s highly publicized incident with his ex-girlfriend Rihanna, the newfound foolishness came to a head after the two got into an altercation about Karrueche Tran. Hopefully this will be the last diss track to leak from both parties, and Soulja and Chris will just let their hands do the talking in their boxing match, which is reportedly scheduled for some time in March. Listen to “Hit Em With The Draco” below.