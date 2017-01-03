The New Year wasn’t even a full 48 hours old yet before Soulja Boy decided 2017 needed some excitement in the form of a feud. Tuesday night (January 2) The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to bash Chris Brown. Allegedly the Royal singer wasn’t too keen on Soulja Boy lusting after his ex, Karrueche Tran, on Instagram and phoned him about it.

Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this nigga a bitch — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 3, 2017

Aye @chrisbrown pull up nigga I’ll knock yo Bitch Ass out stop snorting so much coke nigga. FRUITS — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 3, 2017

There’s no proof of the alleged call or Brown claiming Soulja Boy has earned a front-row seat to witness these hands, however from past accounts Brown has proven to still have feelings for Kae who he was in a relationship with on and off for five years.

That nigga @chrisbrown better not tweet shit with his pussy ass. He called my phone trippin so now I’m trippin Fuck nigga. Fruits! — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 3, 2017

After ranting on Twitter, Soulja Boy took it one step further and made a video slandering Brown, calling him a litany of names and even brought up his 2009 assault against Rihanna.

soulja boy going off on chris brown pic.twitter.com/tGmF9RDijC — (@6PAPl) January 3, 2017

Either Brown hasn’t gotten wind of Soulja’s comments, or he’s turned over a new leaf and decided everyone doesn’t a deserve a reaction. However, that hasn’t stopped Twitter from chiming in.

Soulja boy just be scrolling his phone and dissing whoever doesn’t answer. My coke head aunt used to do the same exact thing on Facebook — Young Realness (@Tha_Kota) January 3, 2017

Soulja Boy and Orlando Brown competing for the funniest Crackhead of 2017 — ‍ (@whotfislarry) January 3, 2017