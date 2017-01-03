Soulja Boy is making a lot of enemies. Aside from a perplexing internet beef with Chris Brown, the Atlanta native got into a fight while streaming on Instagram Live in Los Angeles, Tuesday (Jan. 3).

In the video, SB shouts out his gang affiliation and declares that he won’t catch “no fades” because he’s worth too much money. Seconds later, the 26-year-old rapper is squaring up to fight another guy.

From the sounds it, his phone may have gotten snatched as well.

Soulja Boy went to the hood and then got jumped and they took his phone pic.twitter.com/cvyslVEcUS — Rap Spotlights (@RapSpotlights) January 4, 2017

The fight didn’t do much to slow down his activity on social media. Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram to repost a video of the squabble “Sh*t happen in the hood every day,” he wrote.

Peep Twitter reactions (from Chris Brown and more) below.

Soulja boy looks like Tyrone Biggums pic.twitter.com/QaJW9hYCPD — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) January 4, 2017 Soulja Boy just redefining the game by writing, directing and producing his own drama series entirely on his iPhone. Genius. — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) January 4, 2017

Soulja Boy just broke the world record for most consecutive L’s in 24 hours and he’s still going. — kayden stephenson (@kingkayden) January 4, 2017

Live view of @souljaboy in the hood right now pic.twitter.com/X5ufBm7woW — Henry of House Stark (@DeionGottaSTFU) January 4, 2017

Soulja boy went to the hood talmbout COCKADOODLEDOOOOOOOO 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CoFYaJeMU7 — Kaptn Save-A-Hoe (@KaptnFatNipple1) January 4, 2017

Soulja Boy not from LA… — 1/20/17 (@SipSaidSo) January 4, 2017

After getting Soulja Boy checked and almost robbed in his own hood.. Chris says he still gonna fade him pic.twitter.com/yJjVOem7kd — Lit Freestyles (@LitFreestyles) January 4, 2017

