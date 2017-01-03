Soulja Boy Gets Into A Fight While Streaming On Instagram Live

CREDIT: Instagram

Soulja Boy is making a lot of enemies. Aside from a perplexing internet beef with Chris Brown, the Atlanta native got into a fight while streaming on Instagram Live in Los Angeles, Tuesday (Jan. 3).

In the video, SB shouts out his gang affiliation and declares that he won’t catch “no fades” because he’s worth too much money. Seconds later, the 26-year-old rapper is squaring up to fight another guy.

From the sounds it, his phone may have gotten snatched as well.

The fight didn’t do much to slow down his activity on social media. Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram to repost a video of the squabble “Sh*t happen in the hood every day,” he wrote. 

Peep Twitter reactions (from Chris Brown and more) below.  

