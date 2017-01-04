It’s been a tumultuous 24 hours for Soulja Boy. From igniting his feud with Chris Brown, to trying and failing to prove his hood card is accepted across all hoods in the U.S of A, Soulja Boy has been through a lot in the first four days of 2017. But it seems as if the 26-year-old has had a change of heart and decided to issue an apology.

READ Charlamagne Tha God Makes Soulja Boy And Chris Brown Donkey Of The Day Because…It’s Only Right

Soulja Boy took to Instagram Wednesday (Jan. 4) to tell his fans he just got word his mother is in the hospital and that sobering reality has motivated him to stop his rambunctious and troublesome behavior.

#PressPlay: #SouljaBoy issues an apology for his recent behavior and reveals that he found out his mom is in the hospital but she should be okay A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:36am PST

“Over the past couple of months I’ve been acting out, I’ve been wylling out and at the end of the day it’s not about who starts the beefs, it’s about who ends them,” Soulja said.

READ Soulja Boy Gets Into A Fight While Streaming On Instagram Live

Soulja continues by talking about the love he has for his mother and says she too didn’t approve of his outlandish behavior, and concluded his apology by admitting he would like to work with all those he’s feuded with in the past, including Chris Brown and Quavo.

We’re almost certain Brown has gotten word of Soulja’s “I’m Sorry” but not sure if Breezy is as forgiving as his one time enemy. Let’s wait and see if Brown is willing to turn the other cheek.