Chrisette Michele just lost an official unofficial music plug in a Spike Lee joint. Early Thursday morning (Jan. 19), Lee took to his instagram to share his discovery of the R&B songstress’ participation in Donald Trump’s inauguration. Surprised at “Sistuh Girl’s” decision, Lee retracts his contemplative inclusion of Michele’s “Black Girl Magic” track in his upcoming Netflix series, She’s Gotta Have It.

The spin-off series based on Lee’s groundbreaking 1986 indie film of the same title, will be his first television series debut. The gritty, mystic track by the Milestone artist would’ve been a fitting soundtrack addition considering the confidently liberating nature of lead, Nola Darling, from the original movie. The producer wanted to ensure that Michele knew what she was missing out on.

Although Lee’s refusal to support Michele has drawn a lot of media attention, the opposition to the vocalist’s decision to sing at the inauguration doesn’t end there. In response to the “Open Letter” the 34-year-old singer posted to social media explaining her decision to participate has brought out the haters and naysayers. One Twitter user prompts everyone to pray for her claiming “ain’t nothing wrong with her she just stupid as h***.” While another questions her motives stating: “Singing at an inauguration is not conversation. I never saw MLK sing at the White House during his fight for civil rights.”

Y’all pray for @ChrisetteM. Ain’t nothing wrong with her she just stupid as hell. — that stuff (@_cornbreads) January 19, 2017

@ChrisetteM Singing at an inauguration is not conversation. I never saw MLK sing at the White House during his fight for civil rights — Tessa (@CurtessaJacques) January 19, 2017

Chrisette Michele’s decision to perform comes with hopes of “bringing peace and progressive conversation,” in the best way she knows how. After all, the Rich Hipster leader is “#NoPoliticalGenius.”