Staten Island Man Faces Up To A Year In Jail After Stealing MTA Bus

After repeatedly stealing MTA buses in Staten Island, New York, one man might spend time pondering his joyrides in jail. According to the New York Daily News, Nickolas Ellias was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and grand larceny after he stole a MTA bus at Staten Island’s Ferry terminal.

The news site adds that the 24-year-old endured a 4-mile journey before he left the vehicle in Port Richmond. But this isn’t the first time Ellias decided to steal a city-issued vehicle. He also took another MTA bus at the same location in 2014 when the vehicle’s rightful driver stepped away for a break, amNY reports. Authorities found the vehicle through a GPS device. Reports state that he attempted to commit suicide by tying his shirt to one of the holding poles to create a noose.

Ellias has been admitted to a psychiatric ward following these instances, but was apprehended two years ago for assaulting a nurse at Richmond University Medical Center. His bouts of theft stem back to 2014, which landed him on probation until next year. He’s currently being held without bond as he awaits his Jan. 17 sentencing.

Officials are still investigating how Ellias commandeered the bus.