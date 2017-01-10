How many times do we have to say this? Not all black movies look alike, guys. Black people come in all different shapes, sizes, and have different plots too. Unfortunately, the Golden Globes, one of the most prestigious awards shows for television and film, forgot that when some one didn’t fact check their work and combined Hidden Figures and Fences — two very separate but equally great movies — to create the nonexistent film Hidden Fences. But since the Globes wanted the movie to happen so bad, late night talk show host Stephen Colbert put together a trailer, and it’s a must-watch.

READ: Black Twitter Rips Golden Globes After “Hidden Fences” Blunder

In the one-minute clip, Colbert recut footage from both films to tell a new story about how a fence defies all odds and makes it to outer space. The video hilariously uses clips of Denzel Washington, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monae, in an insane mash up. “Based on a true story of people who think that all movies about black people are the same are the same movie, starring black actor, black actresses, Kevin Costner, and introducing a fence,” the voice over announced.

The cringe-worthy joke initially began on Sunday (Jan. 8), after reporter Jenna Bush Hager mistakenly fused the two titles during her interview with Pharrell Williams. “So, you’re nominated for Hidden Fences,” she so confidently stated to the artist, prompting the now-infamous side-eye GIF. The mistake was then made yet a second time when Michael Keaton announced the nominations for Best Supporting Actress, an award that Octavia Spencer was up for. Both Kager and Keaton apologized for the flub, but not before Twitter made the hashtag go viral with memes and GIFs.

READ: ‘Hidden Figures’ Lands Atop Box Office With $22.8 Million In Ticket Sales

For the record, Fences follows the narrative of a 1950s family in Pittsburgh, led by Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. Hidden Figures, on the other hand, follows the true story of three black women at NASA who served as the brains behind some of the biggest advancements in space and technology. That movie stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae. You should go see both; they’re really worth the watch.