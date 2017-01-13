Family Feud/radio host Steve Harvey is the latest celebrity to attend a meeting with Donald Trump. The 59-year-old held a mini-Q&A on Friday (Jan. 13) with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower to discuss the meeting’s proceedings, which focused on inner-city development.

“We’re going to team up to see if we can bring about some positive change in the inner cities which I felt was my only agenda, and he agreed, and he wants to do something,” Harvey told reporters. “He realizes that he needs some allies in that department and he seems really sincere about it.”

Steve Harvey says Trump introduced him to Ben Carson: “It was a successful meeting” https://t.co/UyqzPDTbGn — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 13, 2017

Shortly after the meeting ended, Harvey took to Twitter to display a reason for entertaining the meeting. “Our president (Obama) asked that all of us sit down and talk to one another in order to move our country forward…. the transition teams on both sides asked me to meet and I’m glad I did,” he wrote. “…I feel that something really great could come out of this… I would sit with him anytime.”

Once news of the occurrence made its way to social media, users also expressed their opinions on the meeting.

Steve Harvey says he wants the Trumps on Family Feud. Playing against the Obama. I kid you not. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 13, 2017

I hope the reason Steve Harvey is “interested in working with Trump” is to announce the wrong winner. — Chris (@ChrisCrocker) January 13, 2017

Do y’all know what Steve Harvey is out here doing for our youth…. we should all aspire to be doing half that shit — Lance (@CashFlowinAsset) January 13, 2017